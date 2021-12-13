Grenada police: 7 adult males found decomposed in boat

The Royal Grenada Police Force has officially confirmed that the bodies of seven adult males were found in a vessel drifting near Carriacou.

It states officers assigned to the Northern Division responded to a report of a drifting vessel in the vicinity of Gun Point, Carriacou on December 12.

The boat was retrieved and toured to Harvey Vale by the Grenada Coast Guard, where seven adult male bodies were discovered in a decomposed state.

Specialised units of the force are presently analysing personal effects and devices found onboard the vessel, following which, a comprehensive update will be provided.

Police investigations are ongoing.