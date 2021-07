Thirty –Nine-year-old Grenadian Doctor Germaine Bristol was almost out of medical options and finances when Dr Kishore Persaud and her team from the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Kidney Transplant Department was recommended to her as the solution. Now, more than a month after completing a successful kidney transplant surgery, the mother of one is ready to embrace her new lease on life with passion and enthusiasm Kendell Richmond spoke with the elated doctor on Tuesday

