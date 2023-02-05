Grove fire victim gets assistance from Police Force 

The Regional Police Division Four ‘B’ on Saturday handed over a number of items to Ivy David, whose house was destroyed by fire last Sunday.

The items included mattresses, a stove, a loaded gas cylinder, a variety of food items, and detergent and were handed over by the Commander for the Division, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh.

HGP Nightly News had reported that David’s house was destroyed after the electrical panel overloaded, resulting in an explosion that ignited and spread to nearby combustible materials. At the time, she was living with her three children.

