Grove man dies after crashing brother’s car into culvert

A 30-year-old man lost his life on Sunday after the car he was driving crashed into a culvert on the Little Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), near the new Diamond interlinked road.

Dead is Ishmael Cort of Lot 33 North East Grove. The Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the accident occurred at about 02:30h.

According to the CCU, the car belongs to Cort’s brother Keyah Cort, who parked the vehicle on Saturday and retired to bed. Reports are that the now-dead man took the car without his brother’s permission.

Even so, at about 03:05h on Sunday, Keyah received a telephone call informing him that his vehicle was involved in an accident on the Little Diamond Public Road.

Keyah made checks for his vehicle and noticed that it was missing. He then went to the scene, and on arrival, he saw his vehicle with extensive damage, mostly to the front portion, on the road.

He was informed that his brother had collided with a culvert and had to be taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Hospital.

Ishmael was treated for his injuries and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment, where he later succumbed.

