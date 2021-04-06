Grove shopkeeper knifed to death by mason “money row” while gambling

A 49-year-old shopkeeper is now dead after he allegedly became involved in an argument while he was gambling and was subsequently stabbed several times about his body with a knife.

The deceased has been identified as Trevor Alfred of Nazarene Street, Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while the murder suspect is said to be a 36-year-old mason of Grove Village, EBD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place in the Grove Squatting Area around 18:30h on Monday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, Alfred and his alleged killer were gambling at “Rocky’s Shop” located in the Second Street, Grove Squatting Area, EBD, when they started rowing over money.

The owner of the shop subsequently put them out of his premises and the duo’s argument intensified as they each began pelting bottles at each other.

“The two armed themselves with knives and started to fight causing the victim to fall to the ground where the suspect dealt the victim several stabs. The victim managed to escape and ran into another street with the suspect in pursuit. They both ended up in a culvert causing other injuries.”

Alfred was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention by a taxi, but when he arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The suspect was also taken to the GPHC for treatment and is admitted a patient under police guard. Statements taken, investigation continues,” the police added.