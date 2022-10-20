Grove taxi driver arrested in Port Kaituma with quantity of cocaine, marijuana and blue, pink and green Pills

During an Intelligence-Led Police Operation on the Port Kaituma residence of Marvin Pillay, a 47-year-old taxi driver who is also from Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, police unearthed a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and blue, pink and green Pills.

According to reports, on Wednesday between 18:50 hours & 20:30 hours, police visited Pillay, who resides in a flat wooden building measuring 20 feet x 10 feet in width and length respectively, facing West in an unfenced compound.

The police team, on arrival, contacted Marvin Pillay at the front of the house and requested to conduct a search of his living quarters for Firearm, Ammunition, and Narcotics.

Marvin Pillay agreed to the search which was done in his presence. During the search, the ranks unearthed a brown cardboard box containing a black plastic bag. Inside the bag were two transparent plastic bags containing a whitish, brick-like substance suspected to be Cocaine, a quantity of cash, several zip-lock bags containing a quantity of blue pills, pink pills, and green pills.

A further search of the box unearthed a quantity of pinkish-redish pills and transparent zip lock bags containing whitish crystal.

Further checks were made inside the building and the ranks found — on a shelf, a white plate containing a quantity of creamish, rock substance suspected to be Cocaine, as well as a yellow plate containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

They also found a National Identification card in favour of Marvin Pillay and other personal documents.

The ranks then took possession of the suspected Narcotics and documents.

Marvin Pillay was told of the offence committed, cautioned, and then escorted to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where the suspected narcotics were weighed in his presence and amounted to:

The Suspected Cocaine weighed 239.6 Grams, while the 139 Metamphetamine Pills amounted to115.9 Grams and the 29 ziplock bags containing a creamish, Crystals (Sugar) substance weighed 63.5 Grams.

The Suspected Cannabis amounted to 4.4 Grams.

In addition, four (4) cellular phones with three Digicel Sim Cards, a Tin Certificate, Driver’s License, a National Identification card, and a Hire Car license and Gy$42,790 in cash were found in a black hand bag.

Marvin Pillay was later placed in custody pending charges.