Grove taxi driver held at gunpoint, car hijacked

A taxi driver attached to the “S & R Taxi Service” located in Grove village, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is now contemplating his next move after being held at gunpoint and relieved of his car (HB 338) while transporting a passenger.

The hijacking took place yesterday around 16:00h at Friendship, EBD.

Reports are that the taxi driver had been hired to transport a differently-abled man to that village and while driving through a street there he was told to stop the car.

Upon doing this, the passenger was attempting to exit the vehicle as a gunman rushed to the driver’s window and pointed a firearm towards his (driver’s) face.

The taxi driver was ordered to leave the keys in the ignition and exit his car. Meanwhile, the differently-abled passenger managed to also exit on his end.

The suspect then rode off with the car (HB 338) while the taxi driver, who assumed that the differently-abled man had a role to play in the hijacking, snatched his passenger’s cellular phone.

At this time, in the midst of the chaos, another taxi operating at the same service was approaching in the street and the driver rushed to seek his friend’s intervention in “chasing after” the suspect and the stolen car.