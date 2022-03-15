GSPCA MOURNS WELL KNOWN ACTIVIST WHO DIED BY SUICIDE

Following the suicide of 49 year old Trudy DeHaarte, a local animal activist and inspector, the Guyana Society for the Prevention for the Cruelty to Animals released a statement mourning the death of their employee.

DeHaarte worked as an animal inspector with the GSPCA for several years. “Trudy worked tirelessly to help animals in need. In life, she helped so many people and animals. We remember her in this way and for the all the good that she did. We ask that you respect the memory of a life that made a difference.” the statement read.

“On behal‭f ‬of the GSPCA and the animal welfare fraternity‭, ‬we extend deepest condolences to Trudy‭’s ‬fa‭mily. We will miss her dearly” GSPCA stated.