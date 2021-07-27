UPDATE: GT labourer gets 2 years for grabbing female cop’s breast

A Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown labourer has been sentenced to two years in prison after he was found guilty by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly of sexual assault for grabbing the breast of a female police constable without her consent.

Jason Yarris, 33, was charged in April 2021.

According to the prosecutor, on December 7, 2020, at Water Street, Georgetown, Yarras walked up to the cop, who was on duty, and grabbed her breast before walking away.

Yarris committed a similar offence on September 24, 2020 at Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust in Georgetown when he touched a woman’s buttocks without her consent and also attempted to grab her breasts.

The victim was reportedly riding her bicycle delivering mail when she entered the accused’s yard. It is further reported that he held onto her bicycle and she grabbed it from him. It was during this time that Yarris grabbed her butt and walked away.

Despite this, the woman continued her duties but Yarris was not finished: he reportedly attempted to grab her breasts. However, she screamed for help and neighbours came out to assist her.

Yarris was arrested after he notified police. In early March 2021, Yarris was charged with sexual assault and Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan granted him $30,000 bail.