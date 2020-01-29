GTT CELEBRATES 29TH ANNIVERSARY BY GIVING BACK TO CUSTOMERS

0
29
GTT staff hands over prize to winner, Joseph Rayappan

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) celebrated its 29th anniversary of providing the nation with telecommunication services, by rewarding lucky customers on January 28, 2020.

Customers enjoyed a special culinary treat while conducting transactions at 55 Brickdam, Camp and Robb, Giftland, and Fogarty’s stores.

The company also distributed phones to 10 lucky customers, in-store. The 29th customer in the various GTT stores won a Nokia 5.1 cellphone. There was also a social media winner.  To add to the fun, the company hosted an anniversary trivia game on its Facebook page and the winner received a Nokia phone.

“Being in operation for 29 years is certainly a milestone to achieve. We have, and will continue to evolve with our homeland, confident that as a mature entity with sound backing, we can support our continued national growth,” said Justin Nedd, GTT CEO on the special occasion.

There was also a month-long “Sale-A-Bration” promotion. With the purchase of three monthly bundles for $11,097, customers received an Alcatel U5 or Blu C5 cellphone and a 4G sim upgrade. The promotion ends on January 31, 2020.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.