GTT CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ACCESS BILLS VIA EMAIL

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) announced on Tuesday that its customers can now access bills via email.

“We are thrilled to provide this option to customers to facilitate faster and easier bill access,” said Jasmin Harris, GTT’s PR Manager. “This option is in keeping with our quest to honor the environment – and support the global call right now to follow protocols that speak to the limitation of movement, care when touching surfaces and the limitation of in-person transactions,” Harris added.

“In order to receive their bills quickly and safely each month, all an interested customer needs to do is register for the service online via GTT’s Online Chat,” Harris explained. Customers can also sign up at https://bit.ly/30Lsnc7 for this service.

This convenient option would also allow customers to know their correct balances and prevent unwanted disruption in service. “We are consistently doing what we can, to make life easier for our customers, especially during these uncertain times,” Harris stated.

GTT continues to implement solutions to benefit the customer such as its increased MMG partnerships and the reintroduction of the bill payment option with MyGTT.