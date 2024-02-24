Sunday, February 25, 2024
GTT LAUNCHES UPGRADED BRAVA SERVICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
On the third day of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2024, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) unveiled its BRAVA service, a significant milestone following a US$200 million investment in enhancing its fiber and mobile networks. This launch represents a major advancement in telecommunications for Guyana, aiming to provide customers with unparalleled connectivity and service quality. Tiana Cole provides an in-depth look at the BRAVA service, exploring how GTT’s substantial investment will impact the telecommunications landscape in Guyana, the features of the new service, and the expected benefits for both individual users and businesses.

