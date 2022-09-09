GTT Outlet robbed of Millions at Giftland to have delayed opening on Friday

Following the brazen robbery on the GRT’s store outlet at the Giftland Mall on Thursday night, the company has issued a brief statement. Customers are being advised that the store will have a delayed opening on Friday and are being encouraged to use MMG services in the meanwhile.

Please see below-

“On Thursday September 8, 2022, an incident occurred at our Giftland Store location. We have engaged the Guyana Police Force and our investigation team. As a result, the GTT Giftland Store location will have a delayed opening today, 9th September 2022.

We have accounted for all our team members and continue to provide support to them through our HR Employee Experience.

Please feel free to use the Unique Innovations store in the Giftland Mall for any mmg+ transaction or visit GTT’s ground floor location for all other GTT services.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”