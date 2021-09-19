GTU distances self from ‘Priya is a Wild Hog’ jingle

The Guyana Teachers’ Union wishes to disassociate itself from the recent jingle which surfaced on social media a few days ago hurling insults to the Honourable Minister of Education, Ms. Priya Manickchand. Protestors/demonstrators over the years have always used chants which are leveled to create some degree of discomfort or gain traction at the time. These run high on the emotional position of protestors and usually subsides when protestors disperse. However, in these modern times persons of the art take chants and use them to create memes and jingles which can go for long periods even though at the time of protest/demonstration, they were meant for that moment. On this basis, the GTU, as a professional body wishes to disassociate itself from the recent jingle which hurles derogatory remarks at the sitting Minister of Education. We are of the view that political figures have taken this to another level. Hence, the GTU wishes to inform the general public that we remain committed to working with Minister Manickchand and her team at MoE to advance the interest of our teachers.

Related