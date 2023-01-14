GTU GENERAL SECRETARY CONDEMNS ASSAULT ON TEACHER AT ST ANGELA’S PRIMARY

On Thursday, a parent attacked a teacher at St Angela’s Primary school, marking the second incident of assault on a teacher by a parent in just 36 hours. In response to the attacks, the General Secretary of Guyana’s Teacher’s Union, Coretta McDonald, issued a statement condemning the violence.

McDonald stated that “an assault on a teacher is unacceptable” and called on parents to respect the role of educators in shaping the future of Guyana’s children. She added that teachers have a difficult job and should not have to fear for their safety.

The recent attacks on teachers have raised concerns about the safety of educators in Guyana’s schools. The Guyana Teacher’s Union calls on the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to protect teachers and ensure that those responsible for the attacks are held accountable.

The union also urged the parents to take responsibility for their actions and to refrain from resorting to violence when dealing with disciplinary issues involving their children. They also urged the parents to work with the teachers to find solutions to any problems.

The safety of teachers in schools is a concern for both the union and the government, and steps are expected to be taken to address this issue.

