Saturday, August 24, 2024
HomeNewsGTU, GOV’T INK THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT, SOME GTU MEMBERS UNHAPPY WITH AGREEMENT
NewsPolitics

GTU, GOV’T INK THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT, SOME GTU MEMBERS UNHAPPY WITH AGREEMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
371

Some members of the Guyana Teachers Union have expressed dissatisfaction with the recent signing of a three-year agreement between the Union and the Ministry of Education. Travis Chase provides more details on the reasons behind their discontent, the specific aspects of the agreement that are causing concern, and the potential implications for the Union and its members moving forward.

Previous article
INVESTIGATION INTO FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETY IN THE GPF, SLOWE, CONWAY QUESTION SUCO’s SILENCE
Next article
GOVT AND US COMPANY GLOBAL VENTURES SIGNS US$1.8 CONTRACT FOR MINERAL MAPPING
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

1,500 NURSES BEING TRAINED TO IMPROVE DELIVERY OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES

I R CLIMATE OUT OF ORDER-TUC UNIONS