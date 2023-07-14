GTU RESPONDS TO ALI’S PLANS TO MEET TEACHERS AND SAYS ALL NEGOTIATION SHOULD BE THROUGH UNION

Renata Burnette brings us an update on the consultation process regarding the comprehensive remuneration package for teachers in Guyana. President Irfaan Ali has announced his intention to engage directly with teachers in discussing this package. However, Guyana Teacher’s Union President Mark Lyte insists that negotiations involving teachers should go through the Union. The differing perspectives highlight the importance of establishing a collaborative approach between the government and the Union to address the concerns and aspirations of teachers.

Like this: Like Loading...