GTU WILL TAKE NECESSARY ACTION IF SCHOOLS DOORS DO NOT CLOSE IMMEDIATELY

If the Ministry of Education continues to ignore the calls from the Guyana Teachers Union for the immediate closure of schools as teachers and students continue to test positive for COVID-19 then the
necessary actions will have to be taken. The not so subtle warning of GTU ‘s President Mark Lyte. Joel Vogt filed this report
If the Ministry of Education continues to ignore the calls from the Guyana Teachers Union for the immediate closure of schools as teachers and students continue to test positive for COVID-19 then the