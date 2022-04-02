GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament 2022

Guyana Badminton Association
Press Release:
(April 2, 2022) – The GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament got off to an exciting start Friday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Players were competing in A, B and C Division single games. The men’s A, B, and C divisions saw heated games between the players as they competed in the year’s first tournament. The women’s B and C division games were equally exciting.
A-Division Men’s Singles
Akili Haynes beat Anthony Stephens 21-9, 21-15
Marlon Cheung beat Matthew Beharry 21-14, 21-11
Avinash Odit beat Marlon Cheung 21-18, 21-8
Tyrese Jeffery gained a walkover Haymant Ramdhani
Chet Bowling beat Jaurel Hendricks 21-12, 21, 7
Jonathon Mangra beat Chet Bowling 14-21, 21-12, 21-11
B-Division Men’s Singles
Matthew Beharry gained a walkover, Jonathan Van Lange
Andrew Browne gained a walkover, Manav Sharma
Andrew Akeem Brown gained a walkover
Ajave Singh beat Jason Stepheny 21-15, 21-7
S. Malampattie beat Jonathan Debidin 21-14, 21-5
Anthony Stephens beat Raah Russel 21-9, 21-10
Varendra Bhagwandin beat Jonathon Robinson 21, 20, 21, 13
Jedidiah Uwagboe beat Andrew Browne 21-13, 21-11
Jaurel Hendricks beat Matthew Klautky 21-7, 21-14
Matthew Beharry beat Andrew Akeem Browne 21-3, 21, 3
Ajave Singh beat S. Malampattie 21-9, 21 6
Varendra Bhagwandin beat Anthony Stephens 21-19, 21-12
Jaurel Hendricks beat Jedidiah Uwagboe 21-9, 21-6
B-Division Women’s Singles
Anna Perreira beat Melissa Dow Richardson 21-10, 21-11
Priyanka Shivnauth gained a walkover Shivanie Persaud
Mishka Beharry beat Jayde DaSilva 21-10, 21-10
Ayanna Watson beat Deandre Assing 21-7, 21-8
Anna Perreira beat Priyanka Shivnauth 16-21, 21-19, 21-7
Mishka Beharry beat Ayanna Watson 21-17, 21 15
C-Division Men’s Singles
Jason Stepheny beat Diarra Thomas 21-12, 21-10
Nkosi Beaton beat Jonathon Debidin 21-15, 21-19
Aiden Bhagwandin gained a walkover Dave Rojas
Haresh Persaud gained a walkover Manav Sharma
Matthew Klautky beat Nathan Singh 21-13, 21-7
Samuel Haynes beat Andrew Browne 21-18, 21-15
Zachary Persaud beat Jonathon Robinson 21-11, 12-21, 21-11
Andrew Akeem Brown gained a bye
Nkosi Beaton beat Jason Stephney 21-14, 21-15
Matthew Klautky beat Samuel Haynes 21-16, 21-16
C-Division Women’s Singles
Priyanka Shivnauth gained a bye
Alimah Eastman beat Melissa Dow Richardson 21-8, 21-17
Deandre Assing beat Akeelah Eastman 21-10, 21-11
Marcia Sharma gained a bye
Neishauana Harnarain gained a bye
Priyanka Shivnauth beat Alimah Eastman 21-14, 21-6
Jayde DaSilva beat Neishauana Harnarain 21-10, 21-14
The GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 pm at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The excitement will continue with the women’s A division games, along with the semi-final and final games.
Refreshments for the players were generously donated by the Haynes family.