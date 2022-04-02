GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament 2022

Guyana Badminton Association

Press Release:

(April 2, 2022) – The GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament got off to an exciting start Friday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Players were competing in A, B and C Division single games. The men’s A, B, and C divisions saw heated games between the players as they competed in the year’s first tournament. The women’s B and C division games were equally exciting.



A-Division Men’s Singles

Akili Haynes beat Anthony Stephens 21-9, 21-15

Marlon Cheung beat Matthew Beharry 21-14, 21-11

Avinash Odit beat Marlon Cheung 21-18, 21-8

Tyrese Jeffery gained a walkover Haymant Ramdhani

Chet Bowling beat Jaurel Hendricks 21-12, 21, 7

Jonathon Mangra beat Chet Bowling 14-21, 21-12, 21-11

B-Division Men’s Singles

Matthew Beharry gained a walkover, Jonathan Van Lange

Andrew Browne gained a walkover, Manav Sharma

Andrew Akeem Brown gained a walkover

Ajave Singh beat Jason Stepheny 21-15, 21-7

S. Malampattie beat Jonathan Debidin 21-14, 21-5

Anthony Stephens beat Raah Russel 21-9, 21-10

Varendra Bhagwandin beat Jonathon Robinson 21, 20, 21, 13

Jedidiah Uwagboe beat Andrew Browne 21-13, 21-11

Jaurel Hendricks beat Matthew Klautky 21-7, 21-14

Matthew Beharry beat Andrew Akeem Browne 21-3, 21, 3

Ajave Singh beat S. Malampattie 21-9, 21 6

Varendra Bhagwandin beat Anthony Stephens 21-19, 21-12

Jaurel Hendricks beat Jedidiah Uwagboe 21-9, 21-6

B-Division Women’s Singles

Anna Perreira beat Melissa Dow Richardson 21-10, 21-11

Priyanka Shivnauth gained a walkover Shivanie Persaud

Mishka Beharry beat Jayde DaSilva 21-10, 21-10

Ayanna Watson beat Deandre Assing 21-7, 21-8

Anna Perreira beat Priyanka Shivnauth 16-21, 21-19, 21-7

Mishka Beharry beat Ayanna Watson 21-17, 21 15



C-Division Men’s Singles

Jason Stepheny beat Diarra Thomas 21-12, 21-10

Nkosi Beaton beat Jonathon Debidin 21-15, 21-19

Aiden Bhagwandin gained a walkover Dave Rojas

Haresh Persaud gained a walkover Manav Sharma

Matthew Klautky beat Nathan Singh 21-13, 21-7

Samuel Haynes beat Andrew Browne 21-18, 21-15

Zachary Persaud beat Jonathon Robinson 21-11, 12-21, 21-11

Andrew Akeem Brown gained a bye

Nkosi Beaton beat Jason Stephney 21-14, 21-15

Matthew Klautky beat Samuel Haynes 21-16, 21-16

C-Division Women’s Singles

Priyanka Shivnauth gained a bye

Alimah Eastman beat Melissa Dow Richardson 21-8, 21-17

Deandre Assing beat Akeelah Eastman 21-10, 21-11

Marcia Sharma gained a bye

Neishauana Harnarain gained a bye

Priyanka Shivnauth beat Alimah Eastman 21-14, 21-6

Jayde DaSilva beat Neishauana Harnarain 21-10, 21-14



The GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 pm at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The excitement will continue with the women’s A division games, along with the semi-final and final games.

Refreshments for the players were generously donated by the Haynes family.