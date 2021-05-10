Gun toting bandit, accomplices rob woman of gold chain during Mothers’ Day visit

Three (3) men are now in police custody while the cops are hunting a fourth (4th) suspect after the quartet allegedly stormed into their neighbour’s yard with a gun and robbed a housewife of her gold chain valued at $150,000 late last night (Sunday).

However, while in the process of demanding that the woman hand over her 15 pennyweight gold chain, she managed to cuff one (1) of the perpetrators to his face which prompted him to point his gun in her direction and snatch her gold chain off her neck.

Samantha Ramitt, a housewife of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was visiting her mom and dad at their Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) residence on Sunday when the armed robbery occurred.

According to a police statement, around 22:40h, Ramitt was inside of her parents’ house when she heard her father’s voice outside “talking” to someone.

As such, she ventured to her dad’s location, where she allegedly observed three (3) “identifiable males who are neighbours’” along with another male, who was in the process of searching her father’s pocket while the other three (3) “were keeping guard.”

“She shouted at them and one of the suspects approached her and demanded she give him her chain whilst pushing her several times. She refused and dealt him a cuff to his mouth, causing him to pull out a black handgun which he pointed in her direction before snatching the chain off her neck causing her to scream. They then made good their escape in a white car that was waiting.

The matter was reported to the police shortly afterwards and three (3) of the four (4) suspects were subsequently arrested and placed into custody pending further investigations.