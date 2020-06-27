Gun-toting bandit falls off motorbike, injured and hospitalised under police guard

-accomplice “whisked away” from crime scene before being apprehended.

A 22-year-old bandit is now under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after falling off a motorcycle and injuring himself during an attempted armed robbery.

His accomplice, however, was “whisked away” from the scene and managed to escape arrest.

Reports are that last night, the two suspects were on a motorcycle and were in the process of robbing an individual when they fell off the motorbike.

The two perpetrators sustained injuries about their bodies and persons rushed to scene. Police ranks were summoned and promptly arrived at the location where they managed to apprehend the 22-year-old suspect who hails from East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

However, his accomplice despite being injured, had reportedly already fled the scene and remains on the run.

According to the police, the two suspects are said to be the men who executed a robbery under arms less than a week ago on an Albouystown resident.

That incident had been captured on Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and widely circulated on social media.

The duo had been on a motorcycle riding along the streets of Georgetown when they slammed into another male motorcylist.

The man and his motorbike fell to the ground as one of the suspects jumped off their motorcycle and ran to the man on the roadway.

The perpetrator whipped out a handgun, pointed it towards the man while snatching his haversack/bag and other personal items.

He (suspect) then ran towards his accomplice, jumped onto their motorcycle and made good their escape.

According to police, it is the alleged gunman who is presently hospitalised under the eyes of cops.