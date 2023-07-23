Gun-toting bandits rob Diamond Chinese businessman of $6M

A 32-year-old Chinese businessman of Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Saturday robbed of $6 million by three bandits armed with handguns.

The businessman was identified as Wange Wi. The robbery occurred at about 2:30h.

HGP Nightly News understands that the victim resides in the upper flat of a three-storey concrete building. The second flat is a storage room, while the lower flat is a hardware store.

Wi told investigators that at about 20:00h on Friday, he closed his business and counted his sales, which amounted to $6 million. He said he took the money into his room and placed it into a black haversack.

The victim stated that on Sunday, he was aroused by someone shouting, “where is the money.”

The businessman said he was confronted by the three suspects who held him and his wife at gunpoint, tied their hands and feet and ransacked the room.

The bandits found the money in the haversack and made good their escape.

According to the Police, the suspects gained entry by climbing into the northern roof and cutting a hole in the roof and ceiling.

“Two sets of latent fingerprints were lifted from the DVR, which the suspects removed, but forgot to take with them, instead leaving it behind,” the Police said.

The victim claimed he managed to free himself and his wife and reported the matter to the Police. Investigations are ongoing.

