Gun-toting motorcyclists rob man of cash, valuables near M&M snackette

A 20-year-old spray painter,who was in the vicinity of the M&M snackette, Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD) with two friends, was robbed of his cash and valuables by a motorcylist and his gun-toting pillion rider last night.

The young man, who hails from Herstelling village, EBD, was robbed of his haversack which is valued at $1,500 and his wallet said to be worth $1,500. At the time of the robbery, the man’s wallet contained $15,000, his Driver’s licence and his National Identification card.

Reports are that around 20:10hrs on Saturday, the spray painter and his two friends were walking in a street known as “Small Corner” next to the M&M snackette when the armed robbery took place.

The trio were confronted by the two suspects riding a black motorcycle (#CY1623). The pillion rider approached the 20-year-old and pointed a small hand gun at him , demanding his cash and valuable.

Shortly after snatching the young man’s belongings, he and his accomplice made good their escape by riding in the Western direction across the Demerara Habour Bridge.

A report was subsequently made to the police and investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.