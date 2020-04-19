Gun with live rounds found hidden in garbage bin at Kaneville, Grove

A firearm along with two live matching rounds were discovered hidden inside a garbage bin outside a residence in the Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) village earlier today.

Reports are that around 15:00h, policemen were notified that a weapon was dumped inside of the bin and provided with an address.

Ranks quickly arrived at the location and after conducting a search inside of the bin, which also contained garbage, the gun and the bullets were found.

Up to press time, no one was arrested as investigations into the matter continue.