Gunman opens fire on Corporal while he heading to work 

A gunman on Saturday night opened fire on Police Corporal Hemchand Sukhna while he was heading to work.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred just after 20:00h, in the vicinity of Conversation Tree on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

This publication was informed that Sukhna, who is stationed at the Sparendaam Police Station, was driving minibus PHH 6880.

Reports are that a car with two men drove up next to the Police Corporal and opened fire, hitting one of the windows.

In November of 2021, gunmen opened fire on the Craig, East Bank Demerara home of Sukhna.

At the time of that shooting Corporal Sukhna, his wife and one of his nephews were seated under a shed in front of the house.

