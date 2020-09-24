Gunman, suspect with crowbar storm home, rob men of cash, cellular phones

–man with ‘gunshot wound’ visits hospital, believed to be one suspect

A gunman along with his accomplice, who was armed with a crowbar, stormed into the home of a 48-year-old labourer this morning where they robbed him and a 21-year-old male there of their cellular phones and $114,000 in cash before making good their escape.

HGP Nightly News understands that around 00:30h today, the labourer and the young man had been sleeping in their Fair’s Rust Extension, McKenzie, Linen home but were awaken by knocking on the door to their house.

Reports are that the 21-year-old ventured to the door to investigate the noise but was confronted by the gunman who immediately pointed the firearm to his face while the other suspect who was brandishing the crowbar rushed towards the labourer.

The two bandits instantly demanded that the two men hand over their gold and cash to them but instead of waiting for a response, the armed duo commenced ransacking the home.

The perpetrators managed to relieve the two men of their cellular phones as well as locate a total of $114,000 after searching the house.

According to the police, the labourer and the 21-year-old male were then taken outside of their home by the suspects and the gunman then discharged a round in the air before the bandits made good their escape on foot.

A report to the police about the robbery was subsequently made via telephone and the cops visited the scene where one (1) 9mm spent shell and one (1) warhead were recovered.

Less than two hours after the robbery, around 02:05h this morning, a man fitting the description of one of the suspects showed up at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The cops stated that the man visited the hospital, with what appeared to be a gunshot injury to his left upper thigh, and was seen by a Doctor on duty and then admitted for medical attention.

He is said to be under police guard at that hospital as investigations into the matter continue.

Additionally, according to the police, a search conducted in the yard of the hospitalised suspect unearthed a handgun with two (2) live rounds.