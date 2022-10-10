Gunmen invade and rob Kaieteur News, Staff held at gunpoint

Three armed bandits in the wee hours on Monday stormed into Kaieteur News Saffon Street, Charlestown office, and escaped with a safe containing millions along with a firearm and ammunition.

Kaieteur News is owned by Glenn Mohan Lall.

Three staff members- Wayne Little, a 20-year-old Graphic Designer, Joshua Junior, a 35-year-old security guard and Noel Junior, a 63-year-old security guard were on duty at the time.

Enquiries disclosed that around 01:15 hrs this morning, the three victims were at the business entity performing duties when the three suspects stopped in front of Kaieteur News building in a gold coloured Spacio motor car, registration number unknown. The suspects exited the car and entered the building through an eastern door at the bottom flat. The three Kaieteur News employees were held at gunpoint and the bandits placed them into an office where they were instructed to lay on the ground. One of the suspects remained with the victims and the other two suspects proceeded to the upper flat of the building, straight to the Accounts Department. The door was secured with a Yale padlock which was wrenched off by the suspects. The lock on one of the desk drawers inside the Accounts Department was also broken off. Under the said desk had a small safe with an undisclosed amount of cash which the suspects took. The suspects spent about five (5) minutes in the building and exited through the front door and escaped in the said motor car in a southern direction.

They carted off $5000 cash (G.C) property of Noel Junior; one Blue Redmi cellular phone valued at $44,000 which is the property of Wayne Little; one Samsung S7 cellular phone valued at $40,000, property of Joshua Junior; as well as an undisclosed amount of cash that was in a safe in the Accounts Department.

C.C.T.V cameras seen attached to the building were viewed by detectives but due to the face masks that the suspects had on it was difficult to identify them.

Investigations are in progress.