Gunmen Poses as Security, rob GTT outlet at Giftland Mall over $19M

GT&T’s store (outlet) at the Giftland Mall reported that they were robbed on Thursday evening by two unidentifiable males. Police say the men disguised themselves in the uniform used by a private security service that usually uplifts money from the outlet when it closes. They were armed with guns and carted off over $13 million ($13,420,487) in cash and more than $6 million ($6,015,524) in cheques.

The robbery occurred on Thursday night at about 21:45 hrs.

Investigations revealed that the GT&T outlet is a booth located on the second floor of Giftland Mall to the northern side of the food court. There is a counter with a walk way to enter the mall and a wood door which gives access to the supervisors room and another door to the northern side to exit the mall from the back.

According to a 27 year-old employee (supervisor) of GT&T, two ‘Security officers’ from the private security firm would normally uplift cash at nights on completion of their tour of duty.

On Thursday night, the employee said that herself along with five other staff members were on duty at the GTT booth, when the two suspects, wearing face masks fully dressed in the said security uniforms, approached her and checked the bags with the cash as per normal.

One of the suspects then went outside to the other staff members and brandished a hand gun at them. They were instructed to ‘get on the floor’ to which they complied. The other suspect who was in the supervisor’s room took out a hand gun from his pants waist and told supervisor to go on the floor, which she did.

The suspects placed duck tape on the hands and mouths of the GTT staffers and locked them in the booth. The perpetrators then took the said cash, exited through a back door, made their way into the Giftland parking lot and entered a white old model Raum (number unknown). They then made good their escape heading east on the Railway Embankment.

A short while after, the staff members managed to free themselves and an alarm was raised but by that time the suspects had already left the scene.

Several persons were questioned and statements taken. Investigations are ongoing.