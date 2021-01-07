Gunmen posing as customers hijack car, rob taxi driver of cash, valuables



A 39-year-old taxi driver is now counting his losses after he was allegedly robbed of his car (PNN 2814), wedding ring, cellular phone and cash by two (2) gun-toting bandits who entered his vehicle under the pretense of requiring a taxi to transport them.

The hijacked car





The armed robbery was committed on Bhagwandin Narine of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Tuesday in the La Parfaite Harmonie village, West Bank Demerara (WBD).



HGP Nightly News understands that the gunmen escaped with Narine’s White Toyota Spacio (PNN 2814) valued at $1.3M, his wedding band worth $75,000, a dark blue Samsung Galaxy cellular phone along with a SIM card that cost $86,000 and $10,000 cash.

Reports are that Narine operates his transportation service from New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD, and that around 20:30h on Tuesday he was “sent to make a pickup” opposite of the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).



The taxi driver left in his car (PNN 2814) to head towards the WDRH and upon arrival at the “pickup spot” he noticed two (2) males, each of whom was wearing a black face mask that covered their noses downwards.



One of the suspects questioned Narine as to the cost of transporting them to the “Policeman’s corner” in La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, and he reportedly told the suspect that it would cost them $1,500.



Both suspects agreed to pay the fare and one of the two men entered the back passenger seat behind Narine while the other sat in the front passenger seat.



Upon arriving in the street where they men requested to be transported, one of the bandits told Narine to stop near a pile of white sand.



He complied with the man’s request and as soon as he brought the vehicle to a halt, the suspect seated behind Narine placed him in a “vise-grip” around his neck and pointed a black handgun to the taxi driver’s head.



The perpetrator then ordered Narine to remain quiet while the suspect in the front passenger seat exited the car (PNN 2814) and then whipped out a black gun.



This suspect then pointed his weapon in the direction of Narine’s abdomen and stated that if “made noise he would die.”



Fearful for his life, the taxi driver remained quiet while the two armed men searched him and relieved him of the cash and valuables mentioned above. They then took Narine’s car and made good their escape in a Western direction.



Investigations into the armed robbery continue.