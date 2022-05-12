Gunmen storm Guyoil Gas Station at Mahaica, Rob Employees & customers



Police are investigating an alleged Robbery Under Arms that occurred at the Guyoil Gas Station located at Track ‘E’ Good Hope, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday afternoon.

Three men stormed the Gas Station and held several employees and customers at gunpoint. One bandit was armed with a knife. They were robbed of thousands of dollars in cash as well as their smartphones.

Police say that the men behind the brazen robbery occurred are identifiable.

Police Headquarters reported that the two pump attendants- 19-year-old Alisha Barnes was robbed of 160,000 in cash while and Iyansha Moses, 20 was relieved of a total of $240,000 in cash. The money was property of the gas station.

A route 50 minibus driver, 39-year-old Iftikar Rahamat was robbed of US$400, $18,000 local currency, vehicle keys and two Samsung S9 smartphones valued at $300,000.

During the attack, David Shaiwupaul, a 67-year-old Pensioner of Cove and John, ECD was relieved of his wallet containing documents, $100,000 cash and a cell phone valued at $100,000.

The other victim was Errol Wheeler. The 44-year-old Security Guard was also robbed of his Wallet, $10,000 cash and his Samsung Galaxy A11 valued at $45,000.

And, Nicholas Narine, a 44-year-old shopkeeper was relieved of the key for a Canter vehicle bearing license plate GPP 2645.

“Enquiries disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, the two pump attendants were performing their duties at the pump station and while one of them was fueling a Route 50 minibus, BWW 2987, when three armed and masked males entered the gas station, held onto the pump attendants and relieved them of the cash and other valuables. Subsequently, the bandits entered the minibus with the passengers and held them at knife and gunpoint respectively, and relieved them of the articles aforementioned, before making good their escape to the western side of the gas station.” Police said on Thursday.

The matter was reported to the police on Wednesday May 11, 2022, and the scene was visited by a party of police. So far, one person has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The gas station is owned by 44-year-old Rovin Ramsaroop of Good Hope, Mahaica.

Investigations are ongoing.

