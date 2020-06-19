Gunmen storm into shop, binds hands & feet of female shop attendant

-escape with $100,000 cash, gold jewellery

A 27-year-old shop attendant has been left traumatised after gunmen stormed into her workplace and robbed her of her gold jewellery along with $100,000 in cash.

The woman who hails from Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), is employed at a shop by the “waterfront” at Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The proprietor of the business, a 48-year-old female from West Indian Housing Scheme, Bartica reported to the cops that her employee was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday around 20:30h.

The three suspects ventured into the shop and purchased three bottles of Banks Beer.

While the woman was in the process of serving the beverages to the men, two of them whipped out handguns, and pointed their weapons to her face and body.

She told the cops the trio then forced her into her room where they gagged her mouth and bound her hands and feet with scotch tape.

Reports are that one of the men dealt her a slap and demanded that she hand over cash and jewellery to them.

In fear for her life, she pointed to a direction under the shop’s counter where the cash was kept inside of a case.

As such, one of the bandits went to the retrieve the case while his two accomplices relieved the woman of her gold chain valued at $100,000 and her gold ring said to be worth $30,000.

They also stole a Digicel Modem from the shop valued at $160,000.

After being satisfied with their loot, the men rushed out of the premises, and escaped into the dark.

The shop attendant is said to have freed her hands and feet awhile after the ordeal and reported the incident to her boss.

The matter was then reported to the police. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.