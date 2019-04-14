Guyana Independence Chutney Soca Show & Dance – London UK

The Classic & Saif
supported by CRC presents 
Guyana Independence & Chutney Soca Show & Dance 
Bank Holiday Sunday
26 May 2019, 9-3am (Showtime 11pm)
@THE CLASSIC
28 Upper Tooting Rd 
London SW177PG 
Tickets. 
Early Bird (1st 75 up to 31/3): £7
2nd release (100 up to 30/4): £10
(Online only @
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/guyana-independence-chutney-soca-show-dance-tickets-56629615705
 Gen. Tkts In Adv.: £15.  MATD
VIP Tables available on request 
For more details & tkts contact any of the Djs or:
-Saif: 07971 290 117
-The Classic: 0208 767 8372
-Mala 07710 502 219
-Ravi Mange` Des Iles 07964 660 402

