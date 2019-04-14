Entertainment Guyana Independence Chutney Soca Show & Dance – London UK 0 58 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Classic & Saif supported by CRC presents Guyana Independence & Chutney Soca Show & Dance Bank Holiday Sunday 26 May 2019, 9-3am (Showtime 11pm) @THE CLASSIC 28 Upper Tooting Rd London SW177PG Tickets. Early Bird (1st 75 up to 31/3): £7 2nd release (100 up to 30/4): £10 (Online only @ https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/guyana-independence-chutney-soca-show-dance-tickets-56629615705 Gen. Tkts In Adv.: £15. MATD VIP Tables available on request For more details & tkts contact any of the Djs or: -Saif: 07971 290 117 -The Classic: 0208 767 8372 -Mala 07710 502 219 -Ravi Mange` Des Iles 07964 660 402 Related