GUYANA ALREADY LOCKED IN INVESTMENTS FROM OIL AND GAS SECTOR AS IEA REPORT PREDICTS A POTENTIAL DECLINE IN OIL PRICES

According to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicting a future decline in oil prices, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo states that Guyana has secured investments in oil and gas through revenues generated from daily production, which will likely cushion any adverse effects. Antonio Dey will provide more details on this development.
