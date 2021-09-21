Guyana among popular destinations ranked ‘very high’ risk by CDC

(CNN) — Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean and Bermuda in the Atlantic were added on Monday to the “very high” risk category of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s regularly updated list of travel advisories.

The South American country of Guyana was the other new entry in the “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” category.

People should avoid traveling to locations designated with a “Level 4” notice, the CDC recommends. Anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated first, the agency advises.

Nearly 90 destinations are now listed in the highest risk category. Destinations that fall into the “Covid-19 Very High” Level 4 category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to CDC criteria.

The three new destinations added to Level 4 on September 20 are:

• Antigua and Barbuda

• Bermuda

• Guyana

They were all listed last week in the Level 3 category. The Level 3 category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The CDC’s travel notices range from Level 1 (“low”) to Level 4 (“very high”).

Related