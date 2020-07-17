Guyana Bar Association condemns attacks on lawyers involved in Elections’ hearings

Attorneys-at-Law appearing in legal proceedings before the Court in relation to the General and Regional Elections held on March 2, 2020, are being subjected to attacks through various forms of media, social and otherwise, and this has resulted in the Bar Council of The Bar Association of Guyana unreservedly condemning such actions.

According to a press release today, many attacks are particularly being meted out against former Solicitor General of Guyana, Kim Kyte-Thomas, for who the “vilest personal attacks appears to have been reserved over the past two days.”

The Bar Council noted that as recently as last week its members were compelled to speak in light of escalated statements aimed at the judiciary, inter alia, in an appalling effort to alter the course of justice.

“It would appear that persons not being so successful have now resorted to a lower level of depravity. The embarrassingly protracted election process has resulted in a heightened political atmosphere which has seen a pattern in personal attacks being levied against persons in the exercise of their profession and duties. Such attacks are wholly unacceptable, inappropriate and must be denounced.”

The Bar Association reminded that Attorneys-at-Law are, by statute, officers of the Court and appear for their clients in discharge of their professional duty, under oath, without fear or favour.

“We caution members of the public against such inflammatory, threatening and libelous statements which in addition to undermining the administration of justice and rule of law, could found the basis for the institution of legal proceedings and charges against such perpetrators,” the press statement added.