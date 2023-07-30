Guyana, China reaffirm commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations

SEE BELOW THE JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN GUYANA AND CHINA:

1. His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, visited the People’s Republic of China upon invitation from July 25 to August 1, 2023. President Ali attended the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu and held in-depth discussions with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, expressing the shared commitment of the two countries to further deepening and broadening bilateral relations as well as advancing cooperation in the multilateral arena. President Ali also held discussions with His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. He also visited Shanghai and Beijing.

2. In the discussions, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration in a variety of fields.

3. Both sides reaffirmed their respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and support for their peoples’ choice of a development path suited to respective national conditions, based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, and in keeping with the purposes of the United Nations Charter and international law. Guyanese side reiterated Guyana’s firm support for the one-China principle.

4. President Ali expressed gratitude to President Xi for China’s support in Guyana’s economic development, including in the area of infrastructure. Both sides committed to deepening economic ties, including enhanced trade and investment promotion, and to expanding cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, agriculture, health, energy and education.

5. Guyanese side applauded China’s proposals of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security

Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. With reference to the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation within the Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Twenty First Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative, signed between the two sides on July 27, 2018, the Guyana side expressed willingness to discuss and conclude the Joint Action Plan on Promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Chinese side.

6. The Chinese side applauded President Ali for the constructive role played by Guyana in regional and international affairs, especially on food security, regional integration and China-CELAC cooperation. President Ali shared with the Chinese side his conviction that keen attention needed to be paid by both developed and developing countries in promoting food, climate and energy security for sustained development. Both sides noted that tne Global Development Initiative was one framework that could support the implementation of this objective.

7- Recognizing the positive role of infrastructure development in generating economic growth and alleviating poverty, both sides agreed to expand collaboration in this area. Both sides agreed to investigate the prospects for collaboration in the development and construction of critical infrastructure projects, leveraging China’s experience, expertise and finance capacity.

8. Both sides recognized the important value of trade and investment in deepening economic ties and committed to creating a favorable business environment to facilitate bilateral trade and investment activities. Both sides agreed to explore the possibility of expanding trade in a variety of industries, including agriculture, energy, mining, manufacturing, and services.

9. Both sides recognized the crucial role of the business community of Guyana and China in driving economic development of the two countries. Both sides encouraged the business communities to take greater advantage of investment opportunities and forge partnerships.

10. Reaffirming their mutual dedication to sustainable development and environmental protection, both sides pledged to deepen cooperation on forest conservation, biodiversity conservation, and the promotion of renewable energy.

ll. Both sides agreed to expand cultural and educational collaboration, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people exchanges. To enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, both sides undertook to foster collaboration between educational institutions, promote student exchange programs, and support cultural activities.

12. Both sides commended the advancements made in healthcare cooperation. Both sides agreed to expand their collaboration in the field of health by exchanging best practices and skills. President Ali paid high tribute to the Chinese medical teams for their service to the people of Guyana.

13. President Ali expressed his gratitude for China’s support of Guyana’s election as a nonpermanent member to the United Nations Security Council.

14. Recognizing the global challenges posed by climate change, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing their advocacy at the global level for combating climate change and promoting sustainable development. In this regard, both sides committed to expand cooperation in renewable energy, climate resilience and adaptation.

15. Both sides also discussed the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, noting that 2023 represents is a milestone for its achievement. Both sides expressed the firm conviction that greater international mobilization was critical for bridging the economic divide between developed and developing countries, strengthening developing countries’ capacity to respond to shocks, and for reducing the incidence of poverty in the developing world.

16. Both sides agreed that regular meeting between the two governments was important for boosting bilateral cooperation and coordination on multilateral occasions.

17. Both sides welcomed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding on the Establishment of an Investment and Economic Cooperation Working Group.

18. His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali expressed sincere appreciation to the government and people of China for the warm hospitality accorded to him and the rest of his delegation during the visit.

Like this: Like Loading...