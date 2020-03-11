Guyana confirms first case of coronavirus

Following a patient’s death caused by pneumonia early Wednesday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), testing was carried out on samples from the dead woman’s body and has confirmed positive for coronavirus.

The woman reportedly arrived in Guyana four weeks ago from Queens, New York.

This is Guyana’s first case of what the World Health Organization deemed as a pandemic on Wednesday.

Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a previous press conference that the coronavirus can be controlled.

“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real. But it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled,” Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

The nation will be addressed this evening by the President, H.E David Granger and the Minister of Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence.