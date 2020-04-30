Guyana confirms ninth COVID-19 death

Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence, today confirmed the ninth death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19.

The deceased is Samuel Morris, 67 years old who passed away at approximately 20:20hrs yesterday. Mr. Morris was an Intensive Care Unit patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and had suffered from other complications. He was a known diabetic.

The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Morris.

The ministry continues to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

Guyana has recorded 78 cases of COVID-19.

Ministry of Public Health