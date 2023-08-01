Guyana Consulate in New York Hosts Grand Emancipation Day Celebration: An Evening of Music, Dance, and Reflection at Medgar Evers Auditorium in Brooklyn

Earlier this evening, the Guyana Consulate in New York, under the leadership of Consulate General Michael Brotherson, celebrated Emancipation Day with a packed program of events at the Edison O. Jackson Auditorium at Medgar Evers, 1638 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn.

HGP Nightly News was at the event and filed this report:

The evening began with Mr. Royston Alking serving as the Master of Ceremonies, followed by the renditions of the United States and Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s national anthems by Anthony Alleyne. Drummers Olumide Gilbert, Olatunji Richardson, and Ryan Greenidge provided a vibrant libation.

The audience was then treated to a powerful Emancipation Dance titled “Keep Rising,” performed by Jermain Victor. Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson delivered opening remarks, setting the tone for the evening.

Ms. Jevanah La Rose moved the crowd with her soul-stirring song “Stand Up,” while Dr. Gillian Richards-Greaves gave a poignant perspective on emancipation.

Other evening highlights included Fusha Dance Company and Victory Music and Dance Company performances. Feature remarks were delivered by prominent figures, including H.E. Samuel A.A. Hinds, Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United States, and H.E Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Permanent Representative of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Fazal Joe’ Yussuff, Advisor on Investment & Diaspora Affairs, Guyana Consulate, and a crowd-favorite song, “I am a Guyanese,” performed by Mr. Adrian Dutchin.

The Emancipation Day observance vividly reflected Guyanese culture, filled with music, dance, and thoughtful reflections on history and heritage.

