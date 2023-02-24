GUYANA COULD SOON REBUILD NEW ALUMINA PLANT – MINISTER VICKRAM

According to Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat, Guyana may soon be able to construct a new Alumina Plant, provided that the Gas to Shore and Amalia Falls Hydro Power Projects proceed as planned.

The Gas to Shore and Amalia Falls Hydro Power Projects are critical components of Guyana’s efforts to develop its natural resources and boost economic growth. In addition, Minister Bharrat’s announcement regarding the potential construction of a new Alumina Plant further indicates the country’s commitment to utilizing its resources sustainably and responsibly.

The Alumina Plant, if built, would provide significant economic benefits to Guyana, including job creation and increased export revenue. It would also serve as a further example of the country’s growing capacity to attract foreign investment and bolster its industrial capabilities.

Minister Bharrat’s statement underscores the potential for Guyana to become a significant player in the global economy, with its vast natural resources and strategic location providing substantial opportunities for growth and development.

As the Gas to Shore and Amalia Falls Hydro Power Projects progress, it will be interesting to see how Guyana harnesses its natural resources to promote sustainable development and long-term prosperity. Antonio Dey has the details.

