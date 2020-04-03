GUYANA COVID-19 CASES AT 23

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle disclosed on Friday’s COVID-19 update that as of April 2, 2020, 23 persons have been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana with one test inconclusive.

Dr. Boyle revealed a total of 83 tests were completed.

The Ministry of Health currently has 34 persons in institutional quarantine, 13 in institutional isolation while 149 persons are home quarantined.

Guyana has recorded four deaths due to COVID-19; the first being a 52-year-old woman who died on March 11. The second person to succumb was 38-year-old Emergency medical Technician, Jermaine Ifill who died on March 31, 2020.

Two deaths were recorded on April 1, 2020; a 59-year-old man who succumbed at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and a 78-year-old resident of New Amsterdam, Berbice who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Dr. Boyle expressed that although many appeals to comply by the measures outlined by the Ministry of Health to stop the spread of the deadly disease, many persons continue to act as though it is business as usual.

She also added the many challenges experienced with those who have been in contact with the disease.

“They are not providing us with accurate information so that we can better manage their situation. Further, the persons placed on home quarantine are either refusing to adhere to the instructions or recommendations given by the surveillance officers or are downright refusing to go quarantine.”

The Ministry is pleading with all citizens to take this situation seriously and to assist in any way to combat this virus.

The Ministry will also be launching an app on Sunday, April 25, on NCN Channel 11.

The app can be used to conduct self-test. The results generated will be sent directly to the surveillance team. Depending on the results, persons will be contacted further by the surveillance team.