Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HomeNewsGUYANA DEEMED SAFE FOR INVESTMENT - EUROPEAN AMBASSADOR
NewsPolitics

GUYANA DEEMED SAFE FOR INVESTMENT – EUROPEAN AMBASSADOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
48


According to the European Ambassador to Guyana, safety and security are paramount concerns for European investors exploring business opportunities there. This emphasis on ensuring a secure environment reflects the importance of creating a conducive atmosphere for international investments, aligning with the broader objectives of fostering economic growth and sustainable development in Guyana. Tiana Cole provides additional insights into the ambassador’s comments and the implications for Guyana’s investment climate.

Previous article
OVER $2B IN GANJA DESTROYED; PERSONS INVOLVED IN CULTIVATING IT SHOULD TAKE UP LEGAL AGRICULTURE
Next article
VISIBILITY FOR ACCOUNTABILITY, ‘CANU SEARCHES ARE CONDUCTED LEGALLY’-SINGH
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

59 year old Man Stomped to Death by Farmer in Deep...

Police say ‘Sir Mars’ alleged killer had “no visible injuries” when...