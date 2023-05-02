Guyana delegation hosts panel discussion as part of OTC’s Around The World series in Texas

The Guyana Delegation, currently at the Offshore Technology Conference 2023 (OTC) being held at the NRG Centre in Houston, Texas in the USA, on Tuesday hosted a panel discussion headed by Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment.

The other panellists included Richard Rambarran, Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Petroleum Committee of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce; Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana; Nicholas Deygoo Boyer, Director of Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase; and moderated by Alex Graham of Tagman Media Inc.

The panel discussion is part of OTC’s ‘Around the World’ series, where global industry leaders discuss new licensing and business opportunities, as well as recently introduced technologies.

Dr. Ramsaroop, speaking during the commencement of the discussion, said, “We are expanding the local private sector, they are much more mature and looking for joint ventures. It’s an exciting time to be in Guyana and if you are in the oil and gas industry there is no other place close by like Guyana at this moment.”

He added, “We are a Government that is open for business, and we believe in working, cognizant that the private sector is there to make money, and we have no problem with that. We continue to present a welcoming package to all investors coming into our country.”

The OTC serves as a vital forum for offshore energy industry stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore innovative technologies. Guyana’s participation results from a collaboration between the Guyana Office for Investment and 40 private sector companies, with over 100 participants in the delegation.

The conference is being held from May 1 to May 4, 2023, and offers an excellent opportunity for networking, collaboration, and showcasing Guyana’s potential for future industry developments.

