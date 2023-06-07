GUYANA DESERVES ANSWERS. LET US GET THIS COI UP AND RUNNING – OPPOSITION LEADER TO PRESIDENT ALI

This report highlights that Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has strongly criticized President Irfaan Ali for the delayed establishment of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) regarding the tragic Mahdia dormitory fire. Norton accuses the President of being slow and indecisive in addressing this urgent matter. Further details can be found in the report, shedding light on Norton’s remarks and the need for prompt action regarding the COI.
