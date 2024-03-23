Sunday, March 24, 2024
GUYANA DISAPPOINTED WITH VENEZUELA’S LATEST MOVE TO CREATE ESSEQUIBO AS ITS NEW STATE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
At the opening of the Regional Security System (RSS), Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn expressed profound regret over the Venezuelan Government’s decision on Thursday to establish a new state in Guyana’s Essequibo region, notwithstanding the ongoing international court case regarding the territorial dispute. This development marks a significant escalation in the longstanding controversy between the two nations, drawing attention to the complexities of international relations and territorial integrity. Tiana Cole offers more insight into this matter in her report.

