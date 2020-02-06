GUYANA DISCUSSES BILATERAL RELATIONS WITH KINGDOM OF BELGIUM, PORTUGUESE REPUBLIC AND REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE

On Wednesday, February 6, 2020, Ambassadors of Kingdom of Belgium, Portuguese Republic, and the Republic of Sierra Leone to Guyana were accredited by His Excellency, President David Granger.

President Granger congratulated Non-Resident Ambassador (Designate) Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium, His Excellency Hugo Verbist, Non-Resident Ambassador (Designate) Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Portuguese Republic, His Excellency Carlos Nuno Almeida de Sousa Amaro, and Non-Resident High Commissioner (designate) for the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai on their appointments and welcome them to Guyana.

Prior to being accredited, the diplomats made a call on Foreign Minister, Dr. Hon. Karen Cummings. Dr. Cummings and Ambassador Verbist discussed multilateralism and the enhancement of relations between Guyana and Belgium. Education, Information Communication Technology (ICT), and climate change were also discussed as possible areas for cooperation.

Ambassador (Designate) Carlos Nuno Almeida de Sousa Amaro and Dr. Cummings

Further, Dr. Cummings and Ambassador Almeida de Sousa Amaro highlighted the enhancement of bilateral relations, particularly at the political and economic level. They also discussed areas of cooperation including tourism and hospitality, language and culture, and renewable energy.

High Commissioner (Deignate) Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai to Guyana and Dr. Cummings

With regards to relations which was established since October 25, 1974 between Sierra Leone and Guyana other possible areas such as agriculture, mining and education were highlighted for collaboration between the two states.