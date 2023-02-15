Guyana donates US$100,000 to support relief efforts in Turkey, Syria

The Guyana Government on Wednesday announced that it had made a US$100,000 donation to aid the relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Last week Monday, Turkey and Syria were hit by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, with a death toll passing 35,000.

In a statement, the government said following the earthquake, President Irfaan Ali wrote to the Presidents of both countries, conveying solidarity and support on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana.

“The Government of Guyana has since taken a decision to contribute the sum of USD50,000 to Türkiye and USD50,000 to Syria to aid the relief efforts underway,” the statement said, noting that the contributions will be channelled through the United Nations.

Like this: Like Loading...