Guyana Elections 2020: What happens after six on polling day?

GECOM

At around 4 am on elections day, Presiding Officers (PO) along with other GECOM staff across Guyana are expected to be positioned at their polling station to open doors to electors by 6 am sharp. After the time has elapsed for electors to cast their votes, the Presiding Officers are then responsible for counting the ballots. When completed, the PO, through the Deputy Returning Officer (DRO), delivers a sealed envelope and a sealed ballot box to the Residing Officer (RO) that includes statement of the polls among other pertinent items.

It is the responsibility of the Returning Officer, to ensure transportation is in place to transport the Presiding Officer with the sensitive elections material to his office.

Considering areas with tumultuous terrain and inclement weather patterns in Guyana, some areas may have encountered a few hiccups with regards to opening of polling stations on time or the collection of statement of polls. For instance, as reported by GECOM, ballot boxes arrived at Cashew Island, District 6 at 9:00 am, three hours later than the scheduled time due to misty conditions that prevented the plane from landing earlier.

Although no similar instances have been reported as it relates to the collection of statement of polls by the RO, issues as described above might have been possible.

With regard to polling day’s events, the Returning Officer is constitutionally mandated to ascertain the total votes cast in his/her district. The RO shall declare the number of votes recorded and report results to the Chief Election Officer in person.

According to GECOM, the results shall be final unless the Counting Agent for the District calls on the RO to recount votes previously counted by the PO. Which in many instances occur. A request must be made however, by midday the next day.

After that re-count there is a limited final count where the RO reviews decisions made by the PO with regards to questionable or rejected ballot papers.

Finally, when a general final count is conducted, the RO reviews all used ballots from all polling stations in his/her district. After which the RO report the results to the Chief Elections Officer.

Guyanese

While GECOM grapples to get their job done, an alleged attempt was made by a citizen to uplift ballot boxes while posing as GECOM staff. It was reported that a young man at the St. Ambrose Primary School in Alberttown, attempted to uplift ballot boxes. However, residents protested loudly and within minutes the Police arrived. Disturbances as such which seems to become the norm for Guyana at elections time and can contribute towards GECOM being unable to complete mandatory tasks in an efficient manner.

Generally, Guyanese are becoming more anxious and uneasy. Today, many businesses around Georgetown are closed and many schools have a handful of children. Families are glued to their television sets and online trying to stay abreast of all news surrounding elections.

It has been one day after elections and GECOM has only reported a mere 139 polls out of 2339 polling station. The Public Relations Officer of GECOM has promised to announce another press conference after they have received information on at least half of the statement of polls.

The Carter Center, international observers, in 2015, had recommended that GECOM implement a system that will provide a faster feedback on the declaration of results, it appears this has not been done.