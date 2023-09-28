GUYANA ESCAPES 2023 LAUNCHED TO PROMOTE ECO – LODGES , AND RESORTS DURING OFF-SEASON’

On Wednesday, the Guyana Tourism and Hospitality Association, in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority, officially launched Guyana Escapes 2023. This initiative aims to promote the utilization of eco-lodges and resorts in the region. Let’s look at Kerese Gonsalves’ report for more insights into this event.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on