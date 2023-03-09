GUYANA FIRE SERVICE WOMEN CONDUCTS EXERCISE AT DURBAN PARK

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Guyana Fire Service organized a simulation exercise featuring an all-female team at Durban Park Georgetown to recognize women’s valuable contributions within their department. Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham emphasized that the exercise demonstrated women’s equal capacity to excel in any societal role. Renata Burnette provides further details in this report.
